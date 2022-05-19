US Reiterates Support For Taiwan; Presses WHO To Invite Taiwan As An Observer At WHA

The United States on Wednesday reiterated its support for Taiwan’s entry to the World Health Assembly (WHA), the World Health Organization (WHO)'s decision-making body, with 'observor' status. According to a press release from the US department of state, “We strongly advocate for the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer and lend its expertise to the solution-seeking discussions at the 75th WHA this May.”

Further, the release stated that the tremendous health challenges of the present time necessitate strong worldwide collaboration. The WHA and its annual conference provide a chance to foster cooperation in the fight to stop the COVID-19 pandemic's acute phase while also enhancing global health and security. The press release also highlighted that inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer would demonstrate the WHO's commitment to an open approach to global health cooperation and 'health for all.'

Taiwan is a skilled, engaged, as well as a highly responsible member of the world health community: US

In addition to this, the United States believes that Taiwan is a skilled, engaged, as well as a highly responsible member of the world health community, and it has previously been asked to attend WHA sessions as an observer. The release added that Taiwan, with its unique strengths and techniques – including major public health knowledge, democratic government, COVID-19 resilience, and a strong economy – might help the WHA make better decisions.

“There is no reasonable justification to exclude its participation, which will benefit the world. As we continue to fight COVID-19...Taiwan’s isolation from the preeminent global health forum is unwarranted and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation,” the release asserted.

Furthermore, the release also said that the US would continue to work with the WHO to provide global, inclusive leadership in making the world healthier and more prepared to prevent, detect, as well as respond to health crises.

In accordance with US's One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, the US will continue supporting Taiwan's member status in international organisations where statehood would not be the requirement and would also encourage Taiwan's participation in organisations where membership is not possible.

(Image: AP)