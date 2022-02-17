US Reiterates Support To Taiwan, Says 'Will Continue To Strengthen Connections'

On Thursday, US State Department reiterated its support to Taiwan stating that Washington's support to Tapei is rock solid and contributes to the region's peace and stability. The authorities stated that they will continue to strengthen their connections with democratic Taiwan as they stand with their allies to achieve common prosperity, security and values. They further stated that they will continue to support Taiwan's credible self-defence.

The officials stated, "there has been no change to America's one-China policy which is based on Taiwan's relation act, the three joint communique and six assurances. US support for Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan strait within the region."

Invoking the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA)

The Biden Administration's recently released Indo-Pacific Strategy, which lays out Washington's vision for a region that is open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient, was discussed by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, according to ANI. President Joe Biden's administration had adopted a shift in the "One-China policy," highlighting and invoking the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) of 1979 on a regular basis.

Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 suggests that peace and stability in the area are in the political, security, and economic interests of the United States, and are matters of international concern and the United States would consider any endeavour to determine the future of Taiwan. Meanwhile, the United States has approved a potential $ 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan in order to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot missile defence system employed by the self-governing island, according to ANI.

US' arms shipments worth $100 million

Meanwhile, Taiwan has praised the United States' decision to authorise arms shipments worth $100 million. The decision comes at a time when China-Taiwan tensions are at an all-time high. China has threatened Taiwan with invasion on several occasions and has pursued an aggressive policy of intimidation towards the island country. Because of China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific area, relations between China and the United States have deteriorated recently. Taiwan has been claimed by China's government for decades but Taiwan's administration maintains a relationship with the United States and refuses to accept Chinese control.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ Unsplash