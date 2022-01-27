US Rejects Russia's Demand To Ban Ukraine From NATO, Offers 'diplomatic Path Forward'

As tensions along Ukraine-Russia continue to broil, the US on Wednesday delivered a written response to the Kremlin against the list of security guarantees made last December. The formal letter, hand-delivered by US ambassador to Russia Jake Sullivan, reiterated Washington's commitment to 'uphold principle' of NATO's 'Open Door Policy', as the United States has rejected NATO ban on Ukraine and offered Moscow a 'serious diplomatic path forward'. However, the US remained prepared to discuss security concerns raised by Russia, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that the response was "fully coordinated" with Ukraine, and European allies and partners.

"We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Blinken highlighted that the response conveys the concerns Washington and its allies have raised over Russia's military build-up along the eastern borders of Ukraine. It also constitutes a "principled and pragmatic" evaluation of the issues raised by Moscow in the past meetings. He also revealed that the letter emphasised the need to adopt a "serious diplomatic path forward."

"We understand Russia as concerned about security, we also have our own concerns about security which we are ready to discuss," US State Secretary Blinken stressed.

It is to mention that the list of security guarantees forwarded by Russia included a demand to halt the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) further towards eastern Europe into former Soviet states. In addition, Moscow also sought to reduce amassment of weapons and troops, raising concern over threats to security in the region that the Kremlin views as an area of high interest. In the list of demands, Russia also asked to block Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

However, Blinken stressed that the US and its allies will not scrap NATO's admission process for new members and uphold it's 'Open Door Policy.' The said provision is based on Article 10 of the Alliance's founding document (1949). It ensures that NATO membership is open to any "European state in a position to further the principles of the Treaty and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area."

We stand united with Ukraine and urge Russia to take the path of de-escalation. Our delivery of defensive security assistance to Ukraine today will bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/Wy2grLnDf1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2022

Blinken: Russia if serious can 'collaborate' with NATO on international security

The top US diplomat also expressed his willingness to hold follow-up discussions on the response with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov "in the coming days," Sputnik reported. Blinken stressed that Russia "if serious" can also "collaborate" with NATO on international security.

Meanwhile, NATO also sent a written response to the list of security demands that Russia handed over in December. In the letter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg outlined three main areas where both Russia and NATO can mutually work to reduce tensions. The military bloc affirmed that it "does not seek confrontation" but a dialogue-based resolution. The responses to Russia come as it continues to strengthen military action in Ukraine borders, where it has amassed over 1,00,000 troops. Earlier this week, reportedly, US and NATO put troops on alert observing the mounting escalation of military activities by Russia.

(Image: AP)