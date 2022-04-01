US Responds To Lavrov's New Delhi Visit; Avers 'not Seeking' To Change India-Russia Ties

The United States is "not seeking to change" India's relationship with the Russian Federation, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday while responding to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to New Delhi. Acknowledging the historic India-Russia ties, Price added that Washington expects that the international community, including India, use the leverage of their relations to "speak in unison" against the unjustified assault of Ukraine.

"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It is a fact of history. It is a fact of geography. That is not something we are seeking to change," Ned Price said.

"What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against the unjustified, unprovoked and premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries including India, have to those ends," he continued in reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Price's remarks come as Russian FM Lavrov is scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday. Lavrov was previously in China to participate in the 3rd round of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan talks.

Citing Washington's request to its allies, including India, Price asserted, "We understand what we are asking for, what we are calling for is that all countries use the leverage that they have to make sure that message is coming across to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin loud and clear." Price, however, refused to comment on potential rupee-rouble conversion for trade. "I would refer to our Indian partners when it comes to any such conversion that may have been discussed," he said.

Russian FM in India; to meet EAM Jaishankar & PM Modi today

As the Russian war against Ukraine burgeoned, Lavrov on Thursday landed in India as a part of his official two-day visit. On Friday, the Russian FM is set to meet with his Indian counterpart as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Moreover, besides being in China earlier this week, Lavrov was also in Istanbul for negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart over the cease of the month-long-running war. India is likely to press for the timely delivery of various military hardware and components of S-400 missile systems during the talks with Lavrov, people close to the matter informed.

Lavrov's visit to India also coincides with that of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh to meet with Dr. Jaishankar and PM Modi. Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his visit to India. The arrival followed European Union (EU) special envoy for Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin's visit to New Delhi earlier this week.

(Image: AP)