US Returns 307 Stolen Antiquities To India, Valued At Nearly $4 Million

US authorities returned $4 million worth of antiquities to India that were originally looted by Subhash Kapoor, who is serving a prison sentence in Trichy. A total of 307 antiquities have been returned, with an estimated valuation of around 33 crores in Indian currency. The ceremony for repatriation of the antiquities from US to India was held at India's consulate in New York. “We are proud to return hundreds of stunning pieces back to the people of India,” said Attorney Bragg, according to the press release by Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The Homeland Security Investigations' (HSI) New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said that, "we are proud to join our partners from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to return an incredible 307 stolen works of art and antiquities to their rightful home in India." The Special Agent in Charge added that the repatriation is the fruit of a 15 year investigation conducted by the HSI. He informed the people gathered that HSI will keep continuing its investigation of artifacts which are of questionable origin, so that those priceless pieces of history can be returned to their rightful homes. According to the press release by the District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, the unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations, was investigating Kapoor and his co-conspirators for more than a decade.

Kapoor and his web smuggled artifacts worth $143 million

Kapoor and his co-conspirators were being probed for illegal looting, exportation and sale of valuable artifacts from multiple countries around the globe. Kapoor apparently smuggled the antiquities he looted into Manhattan, New York and sold the artifacts via a Madison Avenue-based gallery named "Art of the Past". The HSI and DA's office recovered around 2,500 items smuggled by Kapoor and his web, from the year of 2011 to 2022. The press release says that the estimated value of all the artifacts is more than $143 million.

One antiquity was seized during an investigation into Nayef Weiner and 5 were seized during an investigation into Nancy Weiner. 66 other antiquities were seized during an investigation into other various small trafficking networks. Arch Parikara is one of the antiquities that is being returned today. Arch Parika was crafted with marble back in the 12-13th century and it is worth around $85,000. Kapoor smuggled it out of India back in 2002 and the artifact ended up in Yale University art gallery, as per the press release. Another artifact that is being returned is a sculpture of God Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi with Gardua. This sculpture has been dated back to the 11th century and was stolen from a temple in India and then smuggled into New York.