US, Russia Negotiators Close To Nuclear Warhead Freeze Deal Ahead Of November Election

US and Russia Negotiators have reached an agreement to continue with the freeze on their nuclear warhead stockpiles in a bid to salvage their last remaining arms control pact before it expires in 2021. A person familiar with the high-level discussion told The Associated Press Friday, October 9. The person is reported to have said that there is still no substantiative clarity if the agreement for a freeze will succeed or come out as an extension of the New START treaty which is scheduled to expire in February.

READ: US And Russia To Meet In Helsinki, Finland For Upcoming Nuclear Arms Talks

Deal on nuclear warhead freeze

As per reports, if the negotiation works, then there could be an announcement before the US Presidential election with a possible extension to the accord making way for China to join, which remains a longtime demand of the Trump administration. The person added that President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have signed off on the freeze, but negotiators need to work out the details which include compliance and verification issues.

The next session of follow up discussions between the countries would take place next week. As per reports, the US negotiators informed their Russian counterparts that if a freeze is not agreed in the coming weeks, the US might change the terms.

READ: Quad Countries Worried With NKorea Nuclear Missiles

Earlier this week, the United States and Russia held nuclear arms control talks in Finland. The talks took place in Finland’s capital Helsinki and was a follow up to prior negotiations held in Austria this summer. According to reports, the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s office on Sunday, October 4 welcomed the negotiators and said that the round of discussions on strategic stability and nuclear weapons between the United States and Russia, which began in Vienna in the summer, will continue in Helsinki.

After the Helsinki talks, lead US negotiator Marshall Billingslea, Trump’s special envoy for arms control, said the meeting had produced “important progress.” However, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of “unilateralism.” He reportedly said that the New START treaty would be difficult to continue as the conditions stated by the US "don't take into account our interests or the experience of many decades when arms control has existed to mutual satisfaction.”

The Finnish President also met both representatives after the talks have concluded. As per reports, the nuclear arms control talks between the US and Russia are aimed at coming up with a new agreement that will come to replace the current nuclear New START treaty which will expire in February of 2021.

READ: Trump's 'nuclear Football' Briefcase With Missile Launch Codes At Walter Reed: Reports

READ: India Is Key Partner To Strengthen Nuclear Non-proliferation & Disarmament: Shringla At UN

Inputs/Image: AP