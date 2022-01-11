US, Russia Talks 'constructive' But End With 'no Progress': Key Highlights Of Geneva Meet

In a much-awaited meeting to resolve a number of issues including the Ukraine conflict, US and Russian diplomats on Monday held over seven hours of talks in Geneva. However, the two sides did not negotiate or appear any closer to a resolution over heightened fears that Moscow will attack its neighbour Ukraine. In a joint press conference following the talks, the two sides said that the meeting was "constructive". However, separately speaking, while US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman urged caution, her Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov warned the US is moving too slowly and not taking Moscow's key demands seriously.

Here’s what we know about the talks between US and Russia:

On Monday, during the meeting, Russia pressed the United States to ease a post-Cold War chill over Ukraine. With both sides dug on their position, Russia’s Ryabkov said that “no progress” was made on the central demand to halt NATO expansion. However, he went on to insist that Russia has no intention to invade Ukraine.

Russia demands 'ironclad, waterproof, bullet-proof, legally binding guarantees'

Ryabkov stated that it is impossible for any progress to be made until the US gives legal guarantees Ukraine and Georgia - two former Soviet nations - will never join NATO. While speaking to reporters, he said that the Kremlin is “fed up with loose talk and half promises”. Reiterating Russia’s top demand, he added: "We do not trust the other side. We need ironclad, waterproof, bullet-proof, legally binding guarantees. Not safeguards -- guarantees.”

The Russian diplomat said that the US is failing to understand the urgency of the situation. But he also denied the approximately 100,000 Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine’s border and preparation for an invasion. He again warned that Ukraine could spark conflict with a “provocation”.

"Enough is enough. The station now is so dangerous and so precarious that we cannot afford any further delays," he added.

US will not bend on key principles

The United States, on the other hand, made clear that Washington will not bend on what it sees as a key principle that countries like Ukraine can make their own decisions about joining an alliance. Instead, Wendy Sherman stated that the US offered “preliminary ideas” on how to ease soaring tensions and promote transparency between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

"We certainly urged Russia to de-escalate, to create an environment that is conducive to the diplomatic track, but we will see," Sherman told reporters.

Further, she went on to say that while the two sides gained a “better understanding” of each other and each other’s priorities and concerns, they weren’t engaged in negotiations just yet. Sherman said that Moscow and Washington are not at a point where the two are ready to set down texts and begin to go back and forth. "We must give diplomacy and dialogue the time and space required to make progress on such complex issues," she added, saying the US would move expeditiously.

But "negotiations on complex topics like arms control cannot be completed in a matter of days or even weeks,” the US diplomat said.

During the meeting, the US was firm on pushing back on security proposals. Sherman said that the US made it clear that it will not allow anyone to shut NATO’s “open-door policy” that extends to countries seeking entry in the alliance. The US will also not forgo bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with the nation, she added.

“We will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, about Europe without Europe or about NATO without NATO,” the US diplomat said.

Ukraine border conflict

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Monday’s meeting was part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Putin and US President Joe Biden at a June summit. Now, talks between Russia and NATO are planned for Wednesday in Brussels followed by a meeting in Vienna of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly stated that it wants the issue resolved this month, however, NATO is wary that Putin might be looking for a pretext, such as a failure in the negotiations, in a bid to launch an invasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that security concerns have become a vital issue in the context of escalating tensions around Ukraine. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border and is preparing for an attack early next year. However, Moscow denies any intention of attacking Ukraine and dismisses Western concerns as a "propaganda campaign".

