US Sails Reagan Aircraft Carrier Strike Group In Japan Sea Post N Korea's Missile Launches

The United States has sailed its Reagan Carrier Strike Group into the East Sea or the Sea of Japan off the Korean Peninsula as tensions escalated over North Korea's recent provocative ballistic missile launches, the sixth in approximately 12 days. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier returned to the Korean peninsula shortly after South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday.

'Firm will' of the US and South Korean alliance

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is now transiting the Sea of Japan, which is off the Korean peninsula's east coast, a US defence official confirmed to USNI News. He did not comment on the "future operations" to be conducted in the sea. The deployment was aimed at deterring North Korea which tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first test since 2017 despite the growing international pressure against its nuclear programmes. Pyongyang's missile flew over Japan and plunged into the Pacific.

The launches were made 22 minutes apart from the North’s capital region, prompting South Korea to bolster its surveillance posture and maintain readiness in coordination with its ally the United States, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The move demonstrates the "firm will" of the US and South Korean alliance, the Associated Press quoted South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had expressed intolerance toward the North's latest moves, saying that such missile launches and weapons firings are “absolutely intolerable.” A US carrier strike group in the Sea of Japan is deployed “to demonstrate the resolute will of the SK-US alliance to respond decisively to any provocation or threat from North Korea," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff further stressed.

Shortly after North Korea tested a "dangerous" long-range ballistic missile, Japanese and US military planes also reportedly commenced a joint military drill, the Japanese officials said in a statement. Eight Japanese and four US fighter jets took off in the airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region, Japan’s Joint Staff informed. As the security environment surrounding Japan grows increasingly severe, including North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan, the Self-Defence Forces and the US military conducted a joint exercise, the Joint Staff reportedly said in a statement. The manoeuvres between the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and US Marine Corps came just days after South Korea, the US and Japanese warships launched their first anti-submarine drills in five years in defiant move against North Korea's belligerence.