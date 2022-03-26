US Sanctions Arm Dealers On Myanmar's Military Junta Over Atrocities Against Minorities

On Friday, the United States announced that it has sanctioned five people and five entities linked to Myanmar's military administration. The US Department of Treasury issued a statement saying that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted five people and five businesses connected to Myanmar's military junta. Myanmar's military has been accused by the US Treasury Department of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities, as well as harsh persecution of political dissidents and innocent people.

The new sanctions target Brigadier-General Ko Ko Oo and Major-General Zaw Hein, as well as the 66th Light Infantry Division (LID). The Treasury stated that members of the 66 LID have been suspected of carrying out the Christmas Eve massacre in 2021, in which citizens in Pyay and Hpruso Townships were kidnapped, tortured and executed, including those who were purportedly burned alive by members of the military. Three people and two companies were also sanctioned for giving armaments to the military, while two corporations were targeted for supporting previously sanctioned businesses.

Treasury is determined to hold those responsible for atrocities accountable

Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson stated that the treasury is determined to hold those responsible for the continued repression and atrocities accountable and that they will continue to stand for the Burmese people, especially those who bravely oppose the military. After accusing civilian politician Aung San Suu of manipulating the national election in February 2021, the Myanmar military seized power. Civil unrest erupted as a result of the military's operations, resulting in over 1,600 deaths in the country.

The moves come as Washington continues to punish the military for both the February 2021 coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi and the violence against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017, which Washington described as an attempt to "destroy" the Muslim minority earlier this week.

Canada also announces sanctions

In the meanwhile, on Friday Canada also announced that it is implementing sanctions on individuals and businesses involved in the procurement of firearms for Myanmar's military government, according to ANI. It stated that under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations, Canada is imposing sanctions against people and entities involved in acquiring and providing arms and military equipment to Myanmar's military regime, as well as the Commander of the Air Force.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP