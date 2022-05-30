US Says China Hindered 'independent Assessment' Of Rights Abuse During UN Officials' Visit

The US on Sunday yet again lashed out at China for attempting to manipulate the UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet's visit to Xinjiang province. In a statement, the US State Department accused Beijing of hindering "complete and independent assessment" of the human rights situation in the Uyghur Muslim majority community of China. The US also described the preconditions China laid out for the visit as efforts to "restrict and manipulate" Bachelet's trip.

"We are concerned the conditions Beijing authorities imposed on the visit did not enable complete and independent assessment of the human rights environment in the People's Republic of China, including Xinjiang, the US State Department statement said, claiming that "genocide and crimes against humanity are ongoing" in the province.

The statement also reiterated the concerns of Washington over the assessment of the trip, alleging that the residents were warned not to complain or speak openly about the dire conditions in the region. Troubled by such reports, the US stated that "the UN Human Rights Commissioner should have been allowed confidential meetings with family members of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang who are not in detention facilities but are forbidden from travelling outside." It was also alleged that Bachelet was forbidden from speaking to individuals who were part of the Xinjiang Labour transfer programme.

China denies US' allegations

The US State Department asserted that new reports have emerged on the conditions of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which provide sufficient evidence of arbitrary detentions among more than one million people in Xinjiang. "Survivors and families of detained have described cruel treatment that shocks the conscience, including torture, forced sterilization, state-sponsored forced labour, sexual violence, and forced separation of children from their parents," the US claimed.

China has repeatedly denied such allegations. Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the visit saying, "countries do not need patronizing lecturers...to boss around the country." He also accused the US of using such visits as a "pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries."

UNHRC urges China to review its policies to align with the int'l order

The UN human rights chief concluded her 6-day inspection visit to China on Saturday. She capped her landmark visit by calling on Beijing to review its counter-terrorism and anti-radicalisation policies to align with the international order. "In Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures and their broad application, the impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities," Bachelet said in a statement. However, the Human Rights chief could not access "vocational education and training centers", thus, remaining worried about the lack of independent judicial oversight of the facilities' operations. She flagged that the prisoners in Kashgar were not incarcerated for offenses related to terrorism or extremism. She also demanded the Chinese authorities provide information on kins of Uyghur families living outside China.

(Image: AP)