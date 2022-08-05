As China conducted precision missile strikes on Thursday in waters off Taiwan’s coast, the United States said it has been closely monitoring Beijing's massive military exercises that have been launched after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taipei visit. The remarks from US' National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, came during an interview with MSNBC, where he underscored the recent "unlawful activities" by the Chinese military were "a matter of grave concern for both Taiwan and American allies".

"We’ve been watching this very, very closely. It’s concerning. It’s not just concerning us, but it’s concerning, of course, to the people of Taiwan. It’s concerning to our allies in the region, especially Japan," The Guardian quoted Kirby as saying during the interview.

Meanwhile during a press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on being asked whether US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit provoked China, Kirby said it was a normal trip by a US congressional member and Beijing should refrain from taking any coercive action against her visit. He accused China of "over-reacting" to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Also, he warned of the risk of miscalculation of the drills and added it could trigger a larger conflict. "China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," he also echoed during a press conference held in the White House. According to Kirby, the Biden administration had anticipated that China might take a retaliatory step.

Tune in for a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. https://t.co/8Hos4sYflP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 4, 2022

US has already anticipated Chinese reactions, says Kirby

Kirby further claimed he had described the forthcoming action by China in detail on Monday. "We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in the coming days," he said adding the "Biden administration is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do". It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.

US will take staunch action if China violates international law, warns US

Meanwhile, analysing the current situation, Kirby said the United States does not want a crisis-like situation erupting in Taiwan but added it would not refrain from reacting if the Chinese continue to violate international law. "We will not seek, nor do we want, a crisis. At the same time, we will not be deterred from operating in the seas and the skies of the Western Pacific, consistent with international law, as we have for decades, supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific," he stressed.

Image: AP