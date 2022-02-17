US Says Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula Remains 'top Priority' For Regional Partners

As tension mounts because of North Kora's missile test, assistant Secretary of State for Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink stated that the total denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is a top priority for the US and its regional partners. He also emphasised the importance of a trilateral between the US, South Korea and Japan in achieving that goal. As per the reports of Yonhap News, he said that issues related to security on the Korean Peninsula, particularly the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, is, of course, a top priority for our three countries. He urged North Korea to engage in talks.

Kritenbrink explained the conclusion of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent trip to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii. Recently, Blinken met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Yoshimasa Hayashi in Hawaii to examine methods to engage with North Korea. The high-profile summit occurred after North Korea conducted seven missile launches in January, which is the most it had done in a month.

Complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula

Kritenbrink said that in the trilateral foreign ministerial talks they discussed in great detail the continued priority of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He also said that Secretary Blinken was able to reiterate that they will continue to consult closely with their allies and partners going forward, according to Yonhap

He continued by stating that the US had the opportunity to reinforce the ironclad security pledges to South Korea and Japan during recent trilateral discussions. He stated that the United States is still willing to engage in serious and persistent engagement to achieve that aim and make verifiable progress. He said that there is no doubt that when their closest allies in Northeast Asia work closely together, and when they work together trilaterally, the United States is stronger, more wealthy, and more secure.

The United States and Japan are working closely together

He also said that the trilateral in Honolulu between the three foreign ministers demonstrated that the United States and Japan, in fact, are working closely together on a wide range of regional and global issues, ranging from security to global health to the environment and other international challenges.

