US Says India Is More Than Partner In Mission To Restore Leadership In Indo-Pacific Region

On Thursday, top US State Department officials stated that India is more than a partner in the Biden administration's mission to restore American leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and that the decisions made now will determine the region's future openness, security, and resilience. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held a telephone press conference to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's recently issued Indo-Pacific Strategy. It outlines Washington's vision for an open, connected, economic, secure, and resilient region.

According to Lu, India is more than just a partner, and the US engages with India more closely on a daily basis than any other country in the region. Meanwhile, Kritenbrink went on to say that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar had recently open and honest talks on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. While it is a "complex issue," Lu noted that during the recently concluded Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne, both sides discussed every issue, including difficult ones.

US vows to collaborate with partners on a wide range of issues: Official

"We had the opportunity to sit down with the Indian EAM S Jaishankar. Blinken and Jaishankar discussed strategic partnership and ways to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation of the QUAD. The US had an honest discussion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis in Melbourne and Indo-Pacific future depends on choices we make now," Lu stated, as per ANI.

Lu also expressed his enthusiasm for the Indo-Pacific region's economic structure. He claimed that the United States is eager to collaborate with partners on a wide range of issues, including supply chains, energy, financing infrastructure and trade. "I am pleased to report that Indian colleagues are very interested in engaging both US and other partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region," added Lu.

US made significant progress in restoring its leadership in Indo-Pacific region

It is significant to mention here that the Biden administration has made significant progress in restoring American leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and adapting its role for the twenty-first century. The United States has also modernised longstanding alliances, reinforced emerging partnerships, and formed innovative ties among them in the last year to confront serious issues ranging from China's rivalry to climate change and the pandemic. "We envisage an Indo-Pacific that is open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure. And, we are ready to work with each of you to make it a reality," President Biden had said during East Asia Summit in October last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar