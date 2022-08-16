Iran should abandon its “extraneous” demands if it wants to revive the 2015 nuclear accord or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stressed the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday. After Tehran said that its demands are not entirely met in the European Union (EU) proposal to restore the Iran nuclear deal, Price told reporters in Washington that Islamic Republic's demands “have no place in Vienna” where the negotiations to resuscitate the accord are taking place with the treaty partners.

US State Department spokesperson said, “The only way to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is for Iran to drop further unacceptable demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA. We have long called these demands extraneous.”

“They have no place in Vienna. They have no place in the discussions regarding a potential return to compliance with the JCPOA,” he added.

Iran on Monday submitted its response to the latest draft text proposed by the European Union (EU) to the bloc’s top foreign policy chief Josep Borrell just ahead of the Brussels-set deadline, reported Iran’s semi-official ISNA. Iran’s foreign ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly press briefing, “Relative progress has been made, but the progress has not fully satisfied Iran's legal demand, and we have other expectations from the other side and we believe that all interests should be met.”

Iran said discussions on nuclear deal still underway

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson also said that discussions are underway in Tehran to submit additional statements to the proposal submitted by the 27-nation-bloc. Moreover, Kanaani reportedly confirmed that while an agreement is close, it will only be reached given all parties involved respect Iran’s “red lines” and account for its interests. Kanaani’s remarks came after the EU’s top foreign policy diplomat Josep Borrell said earlier that the Iran nuclear deal “is now in final text” as the diplomats involved in the negotiations in Vienna to restore the pact returned to their capitals.

Indicating that talks are still underway for the revival of the nuclear deal, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that "high-level discussions" on the draft text "have been held & are ongoing" in the Islamic Republic. Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday told reporters that Tehran would send its final proposal “in writing” by midnight, as per media reports. Amir-Abdollahian also said that the US has “verbally agreed” to Iran’s two issues. However, the minister did not provide further details.

Image: AP