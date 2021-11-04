US Says Iran Seized Vietnamese Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman, IRGC's Account 'totally False'

After Iran claimed that it thwarted US’ attempt of “stealing” the Vietnamese oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, the Pentagon on Wednesday slammed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) for making unsubstantiated claims. US officials instead made claims that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard troops seized the oil vessel on ‘gunpoint’ and sailed it away into Iranian waters. Both US and Iran on 3 November, made conflicting claims and hurtled their own narratives each about the Sea of Oman tanker incident last week.

While Islamic Republic stated that it had foiled US Navy’s attempts from seizing the vessel on 25 October in the Gulf of Oman waters, at least two US officials told The Associated Press that Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops hijacked the MV Southys which the analysts suspected was attempting to smuggle sanctioned Iranian crude oil into Asia.

Pentagon Spokesman, John Kirby counters IRGC claims of seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman: allegations are "totally false and untrue." @PentagonPresSec — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 3, 2021

As the US allegedly monitored the seizure, it could not reportedly take any actions as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters, the officials said. In the dramatic footage aired on Iranian state television, the Islamic Republic’s IRGC could be seen celebrating after they captured the oil tanker ahead of the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran.

"We're refuting the Iranian claims that they prevented us from taking back this vessel," a US official told US broadcaster Newsweek on condition of anonymity. "Here's the bottom line: This occurred last week. US naval forces in the Gulf of Oman observed Iranian naval forces seize this oil tanker." "There were over 10 Iranian fast boats that swarmed this thing," the official said. "There was a helicopter seen flying around, and, bottom line, our forces responded to monitor the situation." The said official added that "Iran is now spinning this against us, saying that they prevented us from taking back this vessel when it's very clear that our forces were simply there monitoring."

Oil tanker diverted in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran Govt.say this was attempted piracy&theft on behalf of US

Oil tanker docked off Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas

Ship tracking data by MarineTraffic.com, analysed by Associated Press, and the satellite imagery by the Planet Labs Inc. showed the oil tanker docked off Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas as of this week. Two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the information would be made public once the 2015 nuclear deal talks with Iran resume in Vienna. Iran meanwhile stated Tuesday that it snubbed what it terms a US attempt to "steal" an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman as tensions between the two nations heightened. In an official release, the Revolutionary Guard confirmed the incident accusing the US of "piracy". Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji, meanwhile, praised the actions of Iranian forces.

Iranian media claimed that the US Navy confiscated the oil tanker, diverted the oil into another tanker, and then headed to an undisclosed location. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps stated that its naval forces took control of the deck of the second tanker and pushed it back into Iran's territorial waters. The US stated that its military forces chased the hijacked tanker with warships and helicopters but Iran seized the vessel and took it into the Iranian waters. Footage that emerged on 25 October showed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps chasing a red coloured oil tanker with small speed boats while some of the warships that appeared to belong to the US were seen. US forces were "just monitoring” the vessel in the strategic waters, a Pentagon official told Anadolu Agency.

