US Says Its Strike Hit Terror Target; Claims Continued 'real Threat' In Kabul Airport

A day after the United States conducted airstrikes in Kabul, the military of the Joe Biden-led country in a press conference on Monday exuded confidence that the five rockets that were fired as part of the operation, hit the target. The target was suspected ISIS-K planners who were heading towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport and was a potential threat for the Afghans, as well as foreign nationals who were waiting at the airport for evacuation.

In the airstrike, besides the two ISI-K planners, no civilian lost their lives, John Kirby said during the press briefing. 'We are continuing to monitor the situation there', the spokesperson of the Pentagon said, adding that the threat to Kabul, specifically the airport area still remains real. Pointing out that they were working under the threat, he underlined that the US is maintaining the capability to 'protect and defend' itself amid evacuation. As of Monday, the country has evacuated 1,22,000 individuals, including 5,400 Americans.

MG Taylor: Yesterday, U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation against an ISIS-K planner and facilitator. [...] I can confirm now that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed, one wounded, and we know of zero civilian casualties. pic.twitter.com/VTEtsamXzl — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 28, 2021

Names of fallen US soldiers on rockets used to eliminate terrorist

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network accessed the image of the rockets that were used to eliminate the terrorist. As is evident from the visuals, the rocket used to target the terrorist had the names of the fallen US soldiers in the twin Kabul blasts written on it.

After the airstrike, US President Joe Biden had vowed to continue targeting the IS-K terrorists. “This strike was not the last,” said Joe Biden. The US President had added, "We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay."

Twin blasts in Kabul airport

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts by several countries. Soon, a second explosion occurred at the Kabul Airport near the Baron Hotel. According to reports, at least 95 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed.

Afghanistan caretaker president Amrullah Saleh has alleged that they had evidence in hand which showed links of the Taliban and the Haqqani network with the ISIS-K, the main conspirator of the attack as stated by the United States.