US Says Nuke Talks With Iran End Without Any Progress As Tehran Tabled Irrelevant Demands

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley claimed that the recent discussion between Washington and Tehran over the halted 2015 nuclear deal has concluded without any "fruitful outcome". According to Malley, Tehran has put "additional" and "irrelevant" demands on the table during the last negotiations held in Doha. In an interview with National Public Radio on Tuesday, the US envoy said that Tehran put some demands that he believes have no relevance to the nuclear deal. While answering the allegations that the United States has repeated its previous position in Doha, he said Washington presented its position on what it considers crucial to come back into the deal and added it should be Iran that should answer why it put forth irrelevant demands in front of negotiators.

"So, yes, the party that needs to provide an answer now is Iran. And so if they were not prepared to do so, it's unclear why they were prepared to go to Doha," stressed Malley, who leads the delegation from Washington.

He said that the European Union, in its role as coordinator, wanted to add one more effort to mediate the deal and added Iranian delegation lacks the willingness that would be essential to crack the deal. "We hope that the Iranians will show something, some willingness to get to yes," he told National Public Radio. "But they seem, at this point, not capable of providing an answer. And so it was a little bit of a - well, more than a little bit of a wasted occasion, I'd say," he added. Meanwhile, while reacting to Iran's allegation that the US does not want to carry forward the nuke programme, Malley refuted the claims and added the US has already made fundamental decisions which are crucial for the resumption of the agreement.

What is 2015 Iran's nuclear deal and, why it has been punctured despite several efforts?

Notably, Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and the UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes. In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Image: AP/Unsplash