US Says 'will Not Resume' P5 Dialogue Unless Russia Acts In 'good Faith' Amid War

The United States, on Wednesday, again reiterated its grave concern over Russian invasion of Ukraine, stating that it would like to resume the stalled P5 dialogue once Moscow acts in "good faith". The critical remarks from Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins came as Russia continues to batter the war-ravaged nation even after five months. She reiterated the dialogue would not continue unless and until Russian President Vladimir Putin stop his unprecedented action against the sovereignty of an independent state.

"We don't have a P5 dialogue because of what you know, the situation of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Xinhua news agency quoted Jenkins said as saying. "So that's not going forward. However, you know, the P5 exists and, hopefully, one day we would be able to get back to that when, you know when Russia acts in good faith and does what, you know, we think it needs to happen in terms of their vision of Ukraine," she added.

Notably, the Security Council has five permanent members—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—collectively known as the P5. Any one of them can veto a resolution.

Russia slams US for its nuclear attack on Japan

Earlier on Tuesday, a representative of the Russian Delegation Alexander Trofimov in Exercise of the Right of Reply at the 10th NPT Review Conference criticised the US for its stand on the so-called "special military operations" and recalled how the American administration had used a nuclear weapon against Japan in 1945.

"We recall that only one country in the world actually used nuclear weapons – it was the United States, which dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, even though this has not reasoned from the point of view of military expediency and was in fact a testing of weapons of mass destruction on Japanese cities and their inhabitants," he said. He said Russia is deeply concerned about the trend toward growing international turbulence and the associated increase in nuclear risks. He also recalled the earlier statement of P5 wherein the countries appealed to Moscow to ditch its idea of a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine and said Russia is committed to what it had assured in the last P5 meeting. "Russia is fully committed to it," he affirmed.

Image: Twitter/AP