US Secy Blinken To Speak To Russia Amid Ukraine Tension, Says US Prepared For Any Outcome

In the last-ditch attempt to head off a possible invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he would speak to Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday. Speaking to reporters from Fiji where he attended a meeting with Pacific leaders, Blinken said that Washington and its allies would swiftly impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.

He also added that if Russia was genuinely interested in resolving the Ukraine border crisis through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to pay its part.

“We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders," Antony Blinken said in a press conference in Fiji.

He added, "If Russia is genuinely interested in resolving this crisis of its own making through diplomacy and dialogue, we're prepared to do that. But it must take place in the context of de-escalation. So far, we've only seen escalation from Moscow," he said, adding, “This is a pivotal moment. We're prepared for whatever should happen."

Previously, Blinken had reiterated that the US and its allies will "swiftly" impose punishing sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, which he said could now start "at any time". Separately, during a telephone call with a number of Western allies, US President Joe Biden reportedly told the Western leaders that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could attack Ukraine on February 16.

Rising Russian invasion fears

In recent days, the United States has repeatedly stated that a full Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen before the end of the Beijing Olympics on February 20. Amid such rising concerns, the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Japan and several European nations have already asked their citizens to leave the former Soviet nation as soon as possible.

The US NSA also mentioned that there won’t be a US military effort to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine under siege, further adding that any attack on the former Soviet nation could begin with “aerial bombing and missile attacks”.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is scheduled to engage in a telephonic conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Russian media reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday stated the virtual meeting will be held between the two presidents "in the evening (as per) Moscow time”. However, Peskov stressed that the request for the phone call "was preceded by a written appeal from the US side”.

(Image: AP)