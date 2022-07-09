US Secy Meets China's Wang Yi On G20 Sidelines; 'no Substitute For Face-to-face Diplomacy'

Amid soaring tensions between the United States and China, diplomats of both countries - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterpart Wang Yi - met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit on Saturday. Though the US officials said they did not expect any breakthrough when both officials met in Indonesia's Bali, some experts expect the Biden administration would push to lift some trade sanctions to give relief to Americans who have been reeling under inflation.

"A key goal of the meeting will be to reinforce guardrails on the relationship so that our competition does not spill over into miscalculation or confrontation," said one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as cited by US media.

Meanwhile, according to the US Department of State, both envoys held a wide discussion on some of the most contentious issues-- from tariffs and trade and human rights to Taiwan and disputes in the South China Sea. This came merely two days after top military officers of both countries had a heated argument over Taiwan during a virtual meeting. Before moving for a closed-door meeting in Bali, the US Secretary underscored the relationship between Washington and Beijing is complex and added the duo need to talk to lay down a productive outcome.

"In a relationship as complex and consequential as the one between the United States and China, there is a lot to talk about and I’m very much looking forward to a productive, constructive conversation," US Dept of State quoted Blinken as saying before heading for a closed-door meeting. "There is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy," it added.

Chinese FM advocates for more talks

On the other hand, Chinese FM Wang Yi also stressed diplomacy and conversation are the two crucial factors to ensure a healthy relationship between the two powerful militaries. "The two countries must maintain normal exchanges and work together to ensure that this relationship will continue to move forward along the right track," said Wang.

It is worth mentioning that this was the second meeting of both officials after they met in Rome last year. At that time too, Blinken advocated maintaining open lines of communication in order to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)