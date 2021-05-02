US Secy Of State Blinken & Japan Foreign Minister Motegi To Hold Talks Ahead Of G7 Meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi are set to hold talks on Monday, May 3 in London, the Japanese Foreign Ministry informed.

Their talks will be held before a three-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Kyodo News reported, with issues linked to China, North Korea and Myanmar are possibly on their agenda.

According to the Japanese news agency, the two leaders are expected to discuss practical aspects of how the two countries can strengthen the bilateral alliance. This surfaced a day after top officers from Japan's Self Defence Forces and the US military on Friday agreed to stand firm gainst any attempt to change the status quo in the East China Sea alias South China Sea.

Koji Yamazaki, the chief of Japan's Self Defence Forces' Joint Staff, discussed the situation in the Indo- Pacific region amid China's assertion in disputed waters of South China Sea and their growing military activity. Recent conversations come in the backdrop of the first in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

Affirming his "ironclad" support for the US- Japanese alliance, President Joe Biden last month had said that both countries are committed to working together to take on the challenges posed by the Republic of China to ensure free future of Indo-Pacific region. President Joe Biden after meeting Suga said,

"Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our iron-clad support for the US- Japanese alliance and for our shared activity. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like East China Sea, the South China Sea as well as North Korea to ensure the future of our free and open Indo- Pacific." He added, "our commitment to meet in person is indicative of the importance and value we place on the relationship between Japan and the United States."

As per minutes of Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting, members of the G7 intend to discuss other ongoing topics worthy of speculation too. They have enumerated the ambit of their minute via press release of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It can be perused as follows,

The 46th G7 summit of the leaders of the G7 was originally scheduled for June 10–12, 2020, at Camp David, United States. However, the summit was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.