US Seeking 'strong Partnership' With India Amid China's Assertiveness And 'rise Of Putin'

In the face of China’s growing assertiveness across the globe, the US is seeking to enhance its defence partnership with India, said American Congressman Ro Khanna. In an interview with ANI, Khanna weighed in on the present situation of the international community and said that Washington is seeking to elevate ties with India due to actions by China and New Delhi’s partial reliance on Russian military exports for its national defence.

“The reason it’s in the interests of the United States is we need a strong partnership with India. Defence partnership, a strategic partnership, especially because we are two democratic nations and with the rise of China and with the rise of Putin this alliance is critical for the United States,” said the Indian American Congressman.

American lawmakers' remarks came in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war with the West stirring support against Moscow to criticise its actions in Kyiv since late February. Remarkably, the US is turning towards India as Washington’s ties with China continue to deteriorate due to Beiing’s increasing authoritative leadership. Khanna also called for a waiver to India of Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) that penalises the nations that engage in significant defence transactions with Russia.

CAATSA's waiver in best interest of US: Khanna

According to US lawmakers, a waiver to India of CAATSA would be in the best interest of the US and the US-India defence partnership. Khanna's remarks came after the US House of Representatives on July 14 approved an amendment with an absolute majority to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) that proposes the deepening of India-US defence ties. The amendment was offered by Khanna, who also spoke about the waiver in the national security interests of the United States, saying that it was the most significant vote to strengthen the bilateral ties with India since the civilian nuclear deal that was passed with an overwhelmingly 300 bipartisan votes.

"It's a historic amendment to strengthen the US-India relationship since the civilian nuclear deal. It's in the interests of the United States, we need a strong partnership with India," he also said.

