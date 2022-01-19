US Should Abandon Plans To Provide More Weapons To Ukraine, Warns Russian Embassy

The Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Facebook that if the United States (US) authorities were serious about settling Ukraine's domestic issue through diplomatic means, they should renounce preparations to deliver further weaponry to Ukraine. It also stated that Washington should use its influence with Ukrainian officials to persuade them to stop undermining the Minsk Accords.

Russia warns US to not push the 'hot heads' in Kiev to new provocations

The Russian embassy added in that statement that Moscow likewise wants Washington to stop its hysteria over the Donbass conflict. According to the Russian embassy, on January 18, the White House, the US Department of State, and high-ranking Pentagon officials made remarks about the lack of de-escalation steps on the Russian-Ukrainian border and argued that Russia could invade the neighbouring nation at any time, including from Belarus territory.

The statement further added, "Once again we emphasize: Russia is not going to attack anyone. The practice of relocating troops on our own land is our sovereign right. We urge you to stop the hysterics and not to put tension around the problem of Donbass. And the main thing is not to push the 'hot heads' in Kiev to new provocations."

Last week, CNN reported that the US government has approved $200 million in further military aid to Ukraine. The US aims to give Ukraine with small guns, ammunition, medical supplies, and radar surveillance technology, according to the report. The $200 million was approved as part of US President Joe Biden's drawdown authority, which authorises him to have the secretary of state ask the secretary of defence to transport things from current Pentagon stock to a country in jeopardy, according to Politico. In response to the claims, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that growing weapons supply to Ukraine was heightening tensions in the conflict zone.