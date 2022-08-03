US Should Let Go Of Its 'fantasies' About 'interfering In China's Reunification': Wang Yi

Amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government issued a statement, terming it as "Washington's intrusion on Beijing's sovereignty". The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Cambodia on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, Yi called on the US to put an end to four of its "fantasies" including meddling with China's process of reunification, hindering China's growth, manipulating the geopolitical environment, and confusing right and wrong.

The Chinese Foreign Minister claimed Taiwan is part of China and that reunification is inevitable. "We will never leave any room for the 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces or for the external forces to interfere," he remarked, the Chinese government's mouthpiece, the Global Times reported. He went on to say that such blatant political provocations sparked intense outrage by the Chinese people and broad criticism worldwide. According to him, the US has established itself as the "greatest destroyer" of peace and regional stability in the Taiwan Strait, and this once again demonstrates that some US leaders have turned into "troublemakers" in China-US ties.

'Those who offend China will be punished': FM Wang Yi

Condemning the US further, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that no matter how Washington encourages and supports proponents of "Taiwan independence," it is bound to fail in the end. Further, it will just leave behind more repulsive evidence of how blatantly the US meddles in the domestic affairs of other nations, Yi noted. "Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island was a farce. Those who play with fire will perish by it. Those who offend China will be punished," Yi stated, the Global Times reported.

China has stood in the way of Taiwan: Pelosi

It is pertinent to mention here that US House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years. Commenting on China's critical reaction to her visit, Pelosi claimed that China has stood in the way of Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and emphasised that her country has been open to a constructive dialogue.

