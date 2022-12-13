US Slams Kabul Attack As ISIS Claims Responsibility; Asks Taliban To Fulfill Commitments

On Monday, a loud burst rattled the whole of Kabul, Afghanistan after three armed assailants barged into Longan Hotel in Kabul’s Shahr-e Naw area and started open firing. The tragic incident that left several injured averted after it was reported that the three armed assailants were killed. Following the attack on Monday, United States State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemned the attack on Longan hotel which is known for hosting Chinese diplomats.

Price was conducting a press briefing on Monday, where he not only condemned the attack but also called on the Taliban to fulfill the promises they have made to the international community. Commenting on the attack, Price said, “First on the attack today in Kabul. We’ve seen these reports, the reports of violence, reports potentially of deaths and casualties. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the use of violence against innocent civilians”. Price then went on to add, “The Afghan people have been subjected to levels of violence that are far too high for far too long, and we condemn unequivocally what has happened today.”

Afghanistan witnessed two big attacks in two days, raising concerns

With the Kabul hotel attack, the country witnessed two major attacks in just two days. On Sunday, a mortar attack near Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak gate led to the death of 4 people, leaving at least 20 injured. The Monday attack on the Longan hotel in Kabul is making many worried about the growing turbulence in the country. The hotel is known for catering to Chinese nationals and Kabul's Security Department spokesman, Khalid Zardan called the attackers, an "evil element".

Many videos of the Kabul attack were shared on social media, showing the whole ordeal. According to the South China Morning Post, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Reminding the Taliban's commitment to the international community, Price said, "One of those commitments is to provide a society that is free from this sort of terrorist violence,” adding, "We’ll continue to watch very closely, and we continue to stand with the Afghan people who are suffering needlessly as a result of these levels of terrorist violence."