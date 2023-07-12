US Slams Russian Veto To Extend Key Syria Aid Route At UNSC As 'an Act Of Utter Cruelty'

US on Wednesday slammed Russia for blocking the nine-month extension plan of a key Syria aid route at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as Moscow vetoed the resolution. The US berated the move on the part of Russia to block the UN humanitarian operation to Syria as "inhumane." It argued that this step will devoid millions of people in Syria of crucial aid and life-saving support, rendering those in need "doubtful." The UN-brokered agreement would felicitate the delivery of crucial aid to Syria via Turkey. The arrangement to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in the key rebel-held strongholds expired on Monday, according to the reports.

United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reportedly slammed Russia's veto “an act of utter cruelty”.

Russia exercises veto to cancel nine-month extension plan

Russia exercised its veto to cancel the nine-month extension plan and instead pushed for the six-month extension which angered the United States. Russia's six-month plan idea was later rejected by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Only Moscow and its ally Beijing voted in favour of the arrangement. The UNSC stood divided on the extension of the Syrian aid as the US and the UK have called for at least a full-year extension, but Russia insists on just a six months extension.

“If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross-border mechanism. … The technical rollover for any period of time we’re not going to accept," Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the UNSC ahead of the key vote. He asserted that Russia will back out if other countries made attempts to extend authorisation beyond six months, which is unacceptable to Moscow. In the earlier UNSC vote that required the aid plan extension by nine-month, which was drafted by Switzerland and Brazil, China had abstained leaving the agreement in limbo.

The UN mission's aid programme to Syria allows basic amenities including food, water and medicines to be provided to the civilians in the opposition-controlled northwest Syria without the authorisation of Syrian Bashar-al-Assad's government, Russia's President Vladimir Putin's staunch ally. The agency has been using the Bab al-Hawa crossing for supply aid for 12 months. Russia, which backs Assad's government's interests, has pushed for only six months of renewal of the UN deal.