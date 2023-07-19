US Soldier Who Crossed Over Into N Korea Was Struggling With A Family Tragedy, Says Uncle

US Army Private 2nd Class Travis King , who defected to North Korea, had been grappling with emotional distress after a devastating family loss before making his fateful decision, according to a relative. King's uncle, Carl Gates, revealed to The Daily Beast that the soldier was deeply affected by the struggles of his young cousin, King'Nazir, who battled SPTLC 2, an exceedingly rare genetic condition without an official name. Tragically, King'Nazir passed away in February at the tender age of six due to complications from the illness, as per a report from New York Post.

Gates recounted how King, stationed in South Korea at the time, began to unravel emotionally as he faced the heartbreaking news from home. The inability to be by his family's side during the challenging period took a toll on King, causing him to exhibit reckless behavior. "I know it's related to what he did," Gates stated, expressing his belief that King's actions were a direct result of the family tragedy.

Here is what you need to know

Scheduled to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, with a military escort, King managed to elude his handlers and was spotted wearing civilian attire while touring the Joint Security Area, a border village in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. This daring defection came after a nearly two-month stint at a South Korean detention center, as confirmed by US officials.

Eyewitness accounts of King's escape painted a chaotic picture of the incident. A Swedish visitor, who was part of the tour, described how everyone initially thought it was a joke until the reality of King's actions sunk in. He reportedly crossed the border while laughing loudly, a moment that left the group in shock and confusion.

Before his defection, King had faced two assault allegations and incurred a fine of approximately $3,950 for damaging a South Korean police vehicle in October of the previous year. The circumstances surrounding his defection and the series of prior incidents have raised concerns and questions about his motivations.

Currently believed to be in North Korean custody, King's situation is being closely monitored by the UN Command. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured reporters that they are actively engaging with North Korea's People's Army to address the incident and notify King's next-of-kin.

Meanwhile, his mother, Claudine Gates, expressed her heartfelt desire for her son's safe return, while the wider community struggles to comprehend the complexities of this tragic situation. As investigations continue, family members and authorities seek answers, hoping to shed light on the emotional turmoil that led to this unprecedented defection.