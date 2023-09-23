US, South Korea & Japan Express 'serious Concern' Over Russia-North Korea Military Talks

In a coordinated effort to address growing concerns, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, have expressed "serious concern" over discussions of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including potential arms trade.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry officially confirmed this development, highlighting the need for a firm response to actions that threaten regional security and violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, Yonhap reported.

During a brief meeting held on Friday, US Secretary Blinken joined forces with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to jointly voice their apprehension regarding the discussions surrounding military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. The primary focus of the meeting was to address the escalating concerns related to potential arms trading and its potential ramifications for regional stability.

Kim Jong Un's Russia visit

The catalyst for these concerns was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent week-long visit to Russia, during which he engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning military cooperation.

This development raised alarm among officials from the US and South Korea, who fear that the underlying aim of the summit was to facilitate Russia's acquisition of ammunition from North Korea to bolster its diminishing stockpiles for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kim was in Russia for almost a week marking his longest foreign trip since he took the reins as the US, Japan and South Korea watched with aniticipation with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida calling for dialogue between Tokyo and Pyongyang.

South Korean President's warning

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, speaking on Wednesday, underscored the gravity of the situation. He stated that if Russia were to provide assistance to North Korea in enhancing its weapons programs in exchange for support in the Ukrainian conflict, it would be regarded as a direct provocation.

Yoon further asserted that Seoul and its allies would not remain passive in the face of such a scenario, reiterating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding regional security. The joint statement by the United States, South Korea, and Japan reflects their shared determination to address the evolving situation and its potential consequences for the stability of the region.