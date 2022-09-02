US, South Korea & Japan Vow To 'maximise' Response If North Korea Conducts 7th Nuke Test

The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan met for the first time on September 1 in Hawaii to consider cooperative actions if North Korea conducts its seventh nuclear test, according to Seoul's presidential office. For months, US and South Korean officials have warned that the DPRK has finalised preparations for a nuclear test, yet Pyongyang has yet to conduct one.

Yonhap News Agency quoted Kim Sung-han, head of Seoul's National Security Office, as saying, "Should North Korea conduct its seventh nuclear test, our reaction will definitely be different from those until now."

Following Pyongyang's six most recent nuclear tests, the international community has reacted in a variety of ways, including unilateral sanctions to statements from the UN Security Council denouncing the tests. Kim Sung-han did not define the measures that the three parties had agreed upon, but South Korean and US officials stated last month that if Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test, the allies may consider deploying strategic assets close to the Korean Peninsula. Notably, from nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers to stealth and bomber jets, the United States has a variety of strategic assets.

"We agreed that we must not think or react complacently seeing (the potential next nuclear weapons test) as just another one. The three countries will maximise cooperation with each other and the international community toward the direction of enlightening North Korea that a nuclear test is a clearly wrong decision," the head of Seoul's National Security Office added.

He also said that he discussed cooperative countermeasures in "substantial detail" with counterparts Jake Sullivan of the United States and Akiba Taeko of Japan. According to the presidential office in Seoul, Kim also met with his American and Japanese counterparts and discussed potential collaboration on the Yoon administration's "audacious intention" to deliver economic aid to North Korea if it takes steps toward denuclearisation.

However, North Korea has thus far rejected the Yoon administration's request. Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, stated in August that Pyongyang "hates" Yoon Suk-yeol and that his "audacious" plan is "nauseating" and "absurd."

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)