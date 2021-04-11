US, South Korea Suspect North Korea Has Built A 3,000-tonne Ballistic Missile Submarine

The United States intelligence and South Korea suspect that North Korea may have completed its 3,000-tonne marine-based missile system that will given the nuclear-armed Korean nation the second-strike nuclear capability against Pacific US bases. A report carried by South Korea’s state Yonhap News Agency stated that both United States and South Korea suspect that North Korea may be preparing to fire its submarine-launched ballistic missile “when the time is right.” "Both South Korea and US intelligence authorities made the assessment that North Korea has already finished building the 3,000-tonne submarine unveiled in July 2019 and is repositioning its submersible missile test barge," sources told the Yonhap, according to ANI.

A US think tank also speculated that North Korea had positioned its submersible to a strategic new position for an upcoming submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test. The tower of the new North Korean submarine was first spotted in July last year, with two vertical launch tubes that could deploy either ballistic or cruise missiles, the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University said. "The boat could serve as an experimental testbed for land-attack missile technology which, if successful, may be integrated into a new class of submarines," it added in a detailed analysis posted on 38 North website. Experts have warned that North Korea could pose threat not only to the mainland United States but to the overall global security.

“The authorities assess that North Korea is reviewing the right timing to roll out the submarine for a strategic effect, including maximizing pressure against the United States," ANI quoted an anonymous source telling state’s Yonhap agency.

Upgraded SLBMs showoff at military parade

After North Korea showcased the nuclear-capable missiles arsenal, with upgraded SLBMs in its annual military parade last year, Pentagon issued a statement saying that the Pukguksong (“Polaris”)-3, North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) have an estimated range of 1,900 km and it could be a sea-based military threat. US’ statement came after North Korea’s state agency announced that the country was testing a “new type” submarine-launched ballistic missile off Wonsan, in the territorial waters of North Korea’s east coast.

“The test-firing scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries,” the Korean Central News Agency reported as North Korea fired a trajectory that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone off Shimane prefecture. According to the US think tank, North Korea may now have finally built its first evolutionary, second-generation ballistic missile ‘submarine’ to launch at least four SLMBs.

(Image Credit: AP)