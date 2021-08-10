South Korea and the United States will be facing enhanced security threats for proceeding with their scheduled joint military drills this week, said the influential sister - Kim Yo Jong - of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on August 10. While the Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea and the US will be starting preliminary military drills on Tuesday despite North Korea’s warning, Pyongyang stated that the exercises would dial back on the progress in inter-Korean ties. As per the statement carried by state news agency KCNA, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong reportedly said that the drills are “unwelcome, self-destructive action” that threaten the Noth Koreans and increases tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"The United States and South Korea will face a more serious security threat by ignoring our repeated warnings to push ahead with the dangerous war exercises," she said.

South Korea and the United States will kickstart the preliminary military drills on Tuesday, reported Yonhap on Monday, overriding North Korea’s concerns with the same. The drills are called ‘Crisis Management Staff Training’ and were set to determine the allies’ readiness to respond to a potential contingency. The preliminary drills would reportedly be held until Friday before the forces switch to full-scale exercises scheduled for August 16 to August 26, the report stated citing unidentified military and government sources. For decades, North Korea has reacted furiously to US-South Korea military exercises that occur mainly in spring or summer.

‘Undesirable prelude,' said Kim Yo Jong

Even earlier this month, Kim Yo Jong slammed the planned military exercise between South Korea and the United States noting that it would ‘becloud’ the relations, as per state-media report. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came as a surprise in the Korean peninsula, prompted by a range of personal letters exchanged between North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Both Seoul and Pyongyang restored the cross-border communications only on July 27, which were severed over a year ago. North and South Korea announced that their leaders had agreed to work on enhancing the ties. However, on August 1, Kim Yo Jong, a crucial adviser to her brother, warned that the mood could witness a shift owing to military drills between South Korea and the United States scheduled for later this month.

As per state-run media, Kim Yo Jong said, “‘I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders,’ Kim Yo Jong said, adding the drill ‘further beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations.”

(IMAGE: AP)