US Space Command Says Debris From China's Uncontrolled Rocket Falls Over Indian Ocean

The US Space Command on Saturday reported that the remains from an out-of-control Chinese rocket descended back to Earth over the Indian Ocean around 3 pm (local time). The unruly Long March 5B booster rocket crashes in the large mass of water near Southeast Asian Borneo Islands, ending its brief orbital stay. The rocket re-entered the Earth's surface due to an unpredictable atmospheric drag, which did not burn up completely due to its size and disintegrated in the Indian Ocean.

#USSPACECOM can confirm the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30. We refer you to the #PRC for further details on the reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal+ impact location. — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) July 30, 2022

Prior to the US Space Command's confirmation, the Aerospace Corporation predicted that the massive space junk will be unable to sustain the rapid rise in temperature spearheading through the atmosphere and will explode, posing a risk of damage or casualties. "There is a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area—over 88 percent of the world's population lives under the reentry's potential debris footprint," the experts at The Aerospace Corporation. The Long March 5B-Y3 rocket, which carried the Wentian module to the International Space Station (ISS) with three astronauts aboard, was discarded in space after China decided against guiding it back into the atmosphere.

"No other country leaves these 20-ton things in orbit to reenter in an uncontrolled way," said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics chastising China's lack of responsibility toward the cumulative efforts of reducing space junk, as quoted by CNN.

What is Chinese Long March 5B?

The Chinese Long March 5B rocket launched from Hainan Island around 2:22 pm local time on July 24. It was sent to deliver a new module to the space station and completed its task successfully before making a freefall back to the Earth. This was the third such flight of the Long March 5B-type rockets. During its second flight in April 2021, the rocket uncontrollably re-entered the Earth over Arabian Peninsula, dumping debris over the Indian Ocean.

China faces flak over 'reckless' rocket disposal

China also failed to share the specific trajectory information with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the rocket fell back to Earth, said Administrator of NASA Bill Nelson in a statement. The instance yet again drew sharp flak against China's growing irresponsibility about improper handling of its space debris and breaching standard protocols. "All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," Dr. Nelson stressed. He added that following protocols is critical in order to ensure the safety of people here on Earth. Critics also termed the disposal strategy "reckless."

Chinese officials on Saturday confirmed that the rocket splashed near Palawan Island, which is a part of the Philippines. Damage or casualties from the disintegration is yet to be determined, experts said.

(Image: AP)