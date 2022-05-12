US Spars With China & Russia Over Push For New UN Sanctions Against North Korea

The United States on Wednesday engaged in a verbal banter with China and Russia at the United Nations over the imposition of new sanctions against the "additional provocative" behaviour of North Korea. The debate session exposed the massive gap between both sides in their approach towards new sanctions resolution against North Korea that US seeks to pass in the General Assembly. It is to mention that the meeting was called on by US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the council president for the month, under a rotating presidency.

In a blunt statement, Greenfield stated that the UN Security Council (UNSC) "can't wait" until North Korea conducts "dangerous acts-- like a nuclear test". She further noted that including three state-of-the-art intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) tests, North Korea has tested at least 17 ballistic missile launches in 2022 alone. The projectile tests in the last five months have surpassed the total count in the last two years combined, said Assistant UN Secretary-General Khaled Khari. In addition, during the military day celebrations late last month, DPRK's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster the country's nukes programme "at maximum speed", triggering the West to continue with its pressure campaign.

In a clear reference to China and Russia, Greenfield asserted that both countries have "blocked every attempt" of the council to enforce measures on the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK). She added China and Russia have also prevented additional inclusions to the list of economic, financial, social, and cultural bans on entities, companies and more.

China and Russia decry US resolution against N Korea at UN

The deliberations held at the UN over the US proposal to halve oil exports to North Korea, among many others. Both veto power holders, China and Russia vividly stated that they want to hold discussions on diplomatic solutions rather than imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang. In response to the proposed decree, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun accused the US of "remaining enamored superstitiously of the magical power of sanctions," the Associated Press reported. He added the US should "take concrete actions" instead of upholding the "deadlock" with North Korea.

He further highlighted that direct talks between Pyongyang and Washington in 2018 produced positive results and de-escalation in the Korean peninsula. However, following the impasse created by the US against what Zhang Jun termed as "Pyongyang's positive initiatives", the situation took negative turns. The US "holds the key to breaking the stalemate" and creating conditions for a revival of dialogue," he said. Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva seconded Zhang Jun, saying that "unfortunately, the Council has only tightened restrictions ignoring positive signals from North Korea."

It is to be mentioned that the UNSC imposed a barrage of sanctions on Pyongyang after its first nuclear test in 2006. The sanctions were subsequently tightened as and when Pyongyang tested ballistic projectiles. The UN also cut off funding noting the potential nuclear war threats from North Korea. In 2017, the UNSC warned of extending restrictions on petroleum exports if North Korea conducted missile tests capable of reaching intercontinental distances. On Wednesday, Greenfield emphasised the need for the Council to stage a "unified voice" to deplore Pyongyang's burgeoning nuclear threats.

(Image: AP)