US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Embarks On Asia Trip; No Mention Of Taiwan In Her Itinerary

United States House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi embarked on her Asia trip on Sunday, leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region. According to a press release by her office, the Speaker will be visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. However, there was no mention of Taiwan. It further stated that the visit will focus on promoting economic cooperation, democratic governance, and shared security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region. Our delegation will hold high-level meetings in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance," Pelosi stated in the release. She further outlined that the US is steadfastly committed to sensible, strategic involvement in the area under the strong leadership of President Joe Biden.

I'm leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s unshakeable commitment to our allies & friends in the region. In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea & Japan, we’ll hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further our shared interests & values. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 31, 2022

Taiwan's exclusion raises speculations over her potential visit to country

According to Pelosi, the US fully understands the importance of a "free and prosperous Indo-Pacific" to both domestic and international prosperity. “It is my privilege as Speaker to lead this distinguished group of Members, which includes Chairs of Committees and Subcommittees of jurisdiction and champions of a strong U.S.-Asia Pacific partnership,” she remarked.

However, Taiwan's exclusion from Pelosi's itinerary has raised speculations over her potential visit to the East Asian nation. Earlier, reports suggested that the US Speaker might visit Taiwan during her upcoming Asia trip, which received widespread condemnation from the Chinese government.

China consistently warned US against Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Notably, Speake Pelosi was initially scheduled to visit Taiwan in the month of April, however, she had to cancel it after she tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, China has continuously warned the US of "severe consequences" if the Speaker visited Taipei.

On July 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang stated that such a visit would fundamentally jeopardise China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, have a negative influence on the foundation of China-US relations and send a wrong message to Taiwan's independence forces. It is to be noted here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-ruled government for more than seven decades.

(Image: AP)