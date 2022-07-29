US Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Still 'tentative' As Asia Tour Looms & Xi Warns Biden

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is likely to start her Asia tour on Friday but it remains unclear if the trip would include a stop in Taiwan, reported NBC News. Even as China's President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan, US media reported that Pelosi’s Asia itinerary, as of Thursday afternoon, continues to list Taiwan as “tentative”. It is confirmed that Pelosi’s plan would include other allies such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, but the Taiwan question remains.

Pelosi has previously expressed her willingness to visit the self-ruled democratic island and has even encouraged both Republicans and Democrats to join the official American delegation. However, irked by even the planning of a sitting US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan, senior Chinese officials have repeatedly warned about “unprecedented consequences” against Washington. While the war of words took place between diplomats on both sides, Biden and Xi on Thursday held a phone call. White House termed their conversation “candid” though unspecific while Chinese media was more direct.

US-China ties have continued to deteriorate but the Taiwan issue remains the most contentious. As expected, the island was also discussed by both leaders on call amid reports of Pelosi leading a delegation to Taiwan. According to Chian’s state news agency, Xi told Biden, “Public opinion shall not be violated, and if you play with fire you get burned. I hope the US side can see this clearly”. The White House, on the other hand, did not mention the specifics of the call.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," a US readout read.

US lawmaker claims China pressuring him to halt Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Earlier, US Representative Rick Larsen claimed that Chinese officials were pressuring him to try and halt Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. In an interview he said that an official from the Chinese Embassy called his office and demanded that he tell the Speaker to cancel the trip. Larsen, a co-chair of the bipartisan U.S.-China Working Group, said, “He brought it up, as well, and made that request…I think it’s a gross miscalculation on the part of the Chinese to try to pressure any member of Congress on any travel anywhere, much less this trip, if it’s occurring.”

Image: AP

