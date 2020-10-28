US Special Envoy Calls For Reduction In Violence Amid Stalled Afghan Peace Process

The Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation reiterated his call for a reduction in violence amid stalled peace negotiations in Doha, saying he returns to the region “disappointed”. US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s office said in a statement that the representative will meet the negotiating teams to follow up on ongoing discussions to reduce violence.

“Too many Afghans are dying. The sides urgently need an agreement on a reduction of violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” the statement read.

Khalilzad’s office said that the envoy will press the Afghan government and the Taliban to accelerate their efforts and agree to a political roadmap to end the decades-long war. It stressed that the negotiating teams must move past procedure and into substantive negotiations, adding that American and international assistance remains available to all sides.

Ahead of his visit to Doha, Khalilzad underlined that the window to achieve a political settlement will not stay open forever. In a series of tweets, the special envoy said that the Afghans are dying at a high rate, and regional spoilers are using Afghans as cannon fodder for their illegitimate objectives, adding that the bloodshed must end.

4/4 Afghans need to pivot to development instead of destruction, stability instead of chaos, forgiveness instead of vengeance, compromise instead of inflexibility. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) October 27, 2020

Doha peace talks

Earlier this month, Khalilzad had announced that the United States and the Taliban have agreed to strictly implement all elements of the peace deal signed in February. Khalilzad highlighted the rise in the number of attacks in recent weeks, adding that it threats the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters.

The intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off in Doha under the chairmanship of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 12. However, the spotlight from the peace talks has faded after the lavish opening ceremony since the warring parties continue to disagree on even basic issues. Afghanistan’s peace council chief Dr Abdullah Abdullah recently visited India to muster regional support for the Afghan peace process amid his attempt to reach a peace deal with the Taliban.

