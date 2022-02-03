US Special Forces Carry Out Large-scale Counter-terrorism Raid In Syria; Civilians Killed

In a major raid against terrorist organisations operating from northwestern Syria, the Pentagon said that the US special forces carried out a "successful operation" on early Thursday. Though the US officials did not disclose the exact target and the casualties in the operations, local journalists and social help groups claimed that they found bodies of several men, women and children. According to a report by the Associated Press, those who died included civilians and terrorists. While giving a brief detail about the operation, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the mission was successful, however, he did not say much about the raid.

"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Kirby said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the operation was conducted near the Turkish border for nearly two hours. While speaking to AP, the residents said that the area was a major residential area for internally displaced people of the Syrian civil war. Meanwhile, the other residents, on the condition of anonymity, told AP that they saw body parts of several people scattered near the site of the raid. They revealed that several helicopters and machine guns were involved in the raid. The report of the use of helicopters was also confirmed by a US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Local journalist claims he found at least 12 bodies

The official told AP that one of the helicopters in the raid suffered a mechanical problem and had to be blown up on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that the strike killed nine people, including two children and a woman, according to the news agency. Citing the local journalist, Ahmad Rahhal, who visited the raid site, the news agency said that he found bodies of at least 12 people. It is worth mentioning that today's operation was the largest raid in the province since the 2019 US assault targeting the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP