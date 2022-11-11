US Special Operations Forces Hold Arctic Missile Drill To 'intentionally' Provoke Russia

The Special Operations Forces of the United States military “intentionally” provoked Russia in the Arctic region by conducting a missile drill on Wednesday, Europe commander Lawrence Melnicoff of the Special Operations Command has stated, reported Sputnik.

The officer revealed that the US was adopting the strategy of "intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory." He further stated that the intentions behind the measures being undertaken by the US are to ensure that Russia's aggressive and "expansionist" behaviour in the region can be kept under check "by showing enhanced capabilities of the allies."

US forces provoking Russia far from home

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which flaunts the major presence of the US military, has dramatically ramped up its activities in Northern Europe and above the Arctic Circle in recent years. Thousands of NATO troops have been deployed to Norway for cold-weather acclimatisation training, reported Sputnik. Moreover, the White House recently revealed a 10-year Arctic strategy which calls for enhanced military presence in the region to “deter” Russian “aggression.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence Melnicoff did not specify how the US forces were “deterring Russia” by conducting “provocative” drills over 5,000 kilometres from America’s shores. The exercise in question was conducted on Wednesday at the Andoya Space Center in northern Norway, situated approximately 500 kilometres from Russia’s Murmansk region. The exercise saw US Special Forces troops airdrop a long-range missile out of a C-130 strategic transport aircraft, with the missile launching mid-air. This marked the first successful demonstration of the US’ "Rapid Dragon" program in Europe.

The Rapid Dragon program

The Rapid Dragon is a palletised weapons system that has been tested onboard cargo aircraft such as the C-130 and C-17. The system is designed to launch Lockheed Martin AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles against both sea and ground-based targets at standoff ranges. Standoff ranges are classified as ranges well outside of the effective range of enemy air defences. Subsonic missiles have a range of between 370 and 1,900 Kilometers.

The missile test conducted by the US Spec Ops demonstrates that NATO’s capabilities are “survivable,” and that “if worse comes to worst and somebody takes out these power hubs, we can forward-project precision artillery fire across the alliance with our partners,” stated Lawrence Melnicoff.

The Rapid Dragon is considered an asset for the US, especially its allies who do not possess long-range bomber capabilities, with the system enabling them to engage in long-range strikes using ordinary cargo aircraft.

The United States military recently has significantly increased its presence in Northern Europe above the Arctic Circle, regularly deploying Marines and warships to Norway and the Arctic Sea for cold weather acclimatization training and expanding intelligence collection.