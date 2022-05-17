US Spl Coordinator For Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya Set To Visit India, Nepal From May 17-22

US Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues, Uzra Zeya will embark upon a journey to the East beginning from May 17 to May 22. Zeya will visit India and Nepal with an aim to strengthen collaboration on human rights, democratic governance, and advancing humanitarian priorities, US State Department said in a statement. Zeya will head a delegation of state officials, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.

Notably, Zeya was appointed as the Special Coordinator for Tibet issues in December by US President Joe Biden's administration. The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has welcomed the Zeya and hoped she would contribute to promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese leadership. First Indian-American to be appointed to the post, Zeya's visit comes at a time when the oppressive Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has increased arbitrary crackdown on Tibetans aiming to 'sinicise' the occupied territories and abolish age-old Tibetan culture and heritage.

Uzra Zeya, State Under Secy for Civilian Security, Democracy & Human Rights & US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, arrives in Delhi



"Look forward to discussions on advancing US-India shared values of human rights, humanitarian support, & democratic governance," she tweeted pic.twitter.com/ZOnAu7XXCH — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

ICT terms Zeya's visit to Dharamsala 'very crucial'

Noting the US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya's visit to India and Nepal, the ICT on Monday said that it is "very crucial" in highlighting the "dire need" to sustain Tibetan culture before China abolished it. “We are excited to see Special Coordinator Uzra Zeya visit Dharamsala, where she can witness firsthand the importance of the Tibetan democracy she’s working to support, as well as the dire need to sustain the beauty of the Tibetan culture before the Chinese Communist Party succeeds in its obliteration,” said Tencho Gyatso, Interim Vice President of ICT. It is pertinent to mention that ICT voices the concerns of the Tibetan community, and promotes human rights and democratic freedoms for the Tibetan people.

Tencho also floated the idea of negotiations between Chinese and Tibetan representatives. He added, "we believe the trip can and just translate Biden's statements of support into the proactive initiatives needed to build on global support for Tibet, including lifting the veil that CCP's 70 years occupation is an 'internal matter.'" Zeya will meet the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders on May 18 which will be her first visit since designated by the Biden administration. She will also meet Tibetans in exile in Dharamshala.

Biden during his Presidential campaign had promised to work with allies to press Beijing to return to dialogue with representatives of the Tibetan people for meaningful autonomy and respect for human rights. However, the situation in occupied Tibet has remained least favourable with increasing threats to their freedom due to Beijing's relations with the Nepali government. "There is visible discrimination against Tibetan refugees in Nepal. Safeguarding the rights of Tibetan refugees are wrongfully perceived as annoying the Chinese," the ICT said.

(Image: AP/PTI)