US State Dept, Other Nations Express Concern For Women And Girls In Afghanistan

As the Taliban takes complete control of Afghanistan, the US State Department on Wednesday released a joint statement signed by about two dozen nations, expressing concern for the rights of Afghan women and girls. While urging the Taliban to "guarantee their protection", the US State Department called on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection.

Sources in the US State Department have informed that this joint statement has been co-signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Remarking that Afghanistan women and girls deserve to live in safety, security and dignity, the statement said that any form of discrimination and abuse towards them should be prevented. Asserting that the US along with other nations in the international community stands ready to assist the Afghan women and girls with humanitarian aid and support, the statement asked the Taliban to ensure that voices of women and girls can be heard.

The joint statement issued by the US State Department read, "We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years."

Taliban: 'Will give rights to women but as per Sharia law'

This joint statement by the US State Department and other nations comes after the Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday had made pacifying comments to help tame fear among the residents and as a part of a border campaign to present a more moderate face to the world.

The Taliban had declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to return to work, in a bid to assure the wary population, which was fretting over their fate under the Talibani regime. “A general amnesty has been declared for all…so you should start your routine life with full confidence,” a statement issued by the Taliban said.

Speaking on women’s rights under Taliban rule, the terror outfit’s spokesperson said, “The rights of women in Afghanistan will be respected in accordance with the Islamic Sharia law.”

Taliban's repression of women resumes

As the Taliban had started to re-capture the country of Afghanistan, the insurgents had already started resuming regressive practices against women. According to a report by the Associated Press, after the Taliban's takeover, the women are not being allowed to go out to the markets without a male escort, reveal their ankles, or to step out of their homes to work. For those who saw Taliban rule before 2001, these diktats serve as a stark reminder of the time when women were not allowed to study and work. The Taliban in the past has also carried out public executions, chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold.

The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

(Image: AP)