US State Dept: Pledge By P5 Nations Underscores Need For Restraint In Times Of Tensions

The joint statement by the five nuclear-weapon states on the topic of avoiding nuclear war and arms race underscores the need for restraint in times of tensions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing, Price said that US President Joe Biden joined the leaders of China, France, Russia and the UK in affirming the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won. The five nations also underscored that even in times of tension, countries have a responsibility to exercise restraint, especially concerning nuclear weapons.

“The President did join the leaders of the People's Republic of China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom in that joint statement affirming the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Sputnik News Agency reported quoting Price.

"It underscored that even in times of tensions, countries have a responsibility to exercise restraint, especially concerning nuclear weapons," he added.

‘World without nuclear weapons’

Meanwhile, it is to mention that on Monday the leaders of the five major nuclear powers adopted a joint statement in which they affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They stressed that they “consider the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities”. They even called the reduction of the strategic risks as their “foremost responsibility”, in the statement.

The countries underlined their shared intention of maintaining and strengthening national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons. For the same, the nuclear powers underlined their desire to work with all states to create a secured environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a 'world without nuclear weapons' with undiminished security for all. Further, they also reaffirmed the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasised the importance of preserving and complying with their bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments.

