US State Secy Blinken, Jordan's Ayman Safadi Discuss Syria & Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi in Washington to discuss the issues related to the Palestine conflict and Syria peace process. According to the statement released by the US Department of State, both the top officials met in the US capital on Thursday, where the leaders discussed the political solutions in both Syria and Palestine. "The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to stability in the region through support of a political solution in Syria and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Pleased to have yet another excellent discussion with dear friend @SecBlinken. We are determined to advance our ties & joint efforts to bring about regional peace, stability & prosperity. The #US is a solid partner & true friend of #Jordan. Grateful for the continued support 🇯🇴🇺🇸 https://t.co/YFIsgqiYaV pic.twitter.com/LsFhkTng8a — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) January 13, 2022

.@SecBlinken met with Jordanian Foreign Minister @AymanHsafadi to deepen our strategic partnership. He thanked Jordan for its leadership in the region and discussed the path forward advancing mutual priorities of stability, peace, and economic security. https://t.co/Ui9KTWuDFg — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 13, 2022

It is worth mentioning January 13th meeting was the second meeting of US and Jordan officials in the past three months. Earlier in November last year, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Blinken had a telephonic interview-- the first time since Syria's conflict began in March 2011. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Blinken lauded the steps taken by his Jordanian counterpart in terms of hosting Syrian refugees in his country and assured US support in maintaining peace and security in the war-torn country. It is to mention that Syria is struggling with sanctions imposed by the United States and many Western nations. Earlier in November, the US expressed displeasure over Jordan's decision to support Arab countries. Notably, Arab extended support to Syria despite knowing the US and other countries imposed sanctions.

US emphasised on expanding economic growth and opportunity

The United States said it does not support efforts to normalise relations with the government of President Bashar Assad or lift sanctions imposed on Damascus until there is progress in the political process in the war-torn country. Last month Syria’s defence minister visited Jordan and met with Jordanian military officials. Apart from discussing Syria, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Safadi emphasized the importance of the US-Jordan strategic partnership in advancing shared regional goals of peace, stability, and security. They discussed the importance of implementing reforms that expand economic growth and opportunity, including securing access to water, according to the statement.

(Image: @AymanHsafadi)