US State Secy Blinken Meets Qatar's Foreign Minister Al-Thani;discusses Afghanistan

On Wednesday, to discuss the recent events in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatari Foreign Minister Al-Thani.

US

To discuss the recent events in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday. During the meeting, the US State Secretary complimented the Qatari people on their recent commemoration of Qatar National Day and commended Qatar for its sustained work for their assistance in the safe departure of US citizens, and Afghans to whom they have a special commitment from Afghanistan. Blinken said in a statement that he and the Qatari Foreign Minister discussed the most recent developments in Afghanistan.

He shared a tweet announcing that he had a conversation with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, where they discussed the situation of Afghanistan and that he congratulated Qatari people for the Qatar National Day, which was on December 18.

One million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be provided to Afghanistan

Blinken stated earlier in the day that the US will cooperate with the international community to increase the level of support supplied to Afghanistan, adding that one million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be provided to Afghanistan via COVAX, according to ANI. He further added that the US is working relentlessly with the international community to ensure that humanitarian aid and other critical support is delivered to the people of Afghanistan to help those in need.

He issued a statement claiming that the United States gave almost USD 474 million in humanitarian help to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees throughout the area for the Fiscal Year 2021, making them the region's single largest supplier of humanitarian aid. According to ANI, in the statement, Blinken also said that they will continue to support Afghanistan to scale up aid and provide much-needed relief during this critical time.

Last week's meeting between Blinken and Al-Thani

Before today’s meeting, Blinken met Qatari Foreign Minister, Al-Thani, last week, on Sunday, for bilateral discussion. Like today, Blinken praised Doha last week, for its ongoing efforts to aid people in Afghanistan. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed bilateral and regional problems, including Iran. The US and Qatar have friendly relations which started in 1972 after Qatar's independence from the UK.

