US State Secy Blinken Raises Concern Over 'escalating Violence' Against Protestors In Iran

As brutal crackdown on protests in Iran continues, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday voiced his concerns over the extreme methods used in the nation to suppress anti-government protestors. Taking to Twitter, Blinken stated, “Greatly concerned that Iranian authorities are reportedly escalating violence against protesters, particularly in the city of Mahabad.” He further noted that they continue to stand behind the Iranian people, and demand that those responsible be held accountable.

It is pertinent to mention that the Islamic Republic has increased the use of military vehicles and live ammunition in its assault on anti-government demonstrations in Kurdish regions. According to the reports from Iran International, several towns around the nation, particularly Kurdish ones, joined rallies in support of Mahabad after deadly skirmishes erupted on Saturday in the city, a tiny Kurdish-majority city in West Azarbaijan province.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

People in Tehran, the religious city of Mashhad, Ardabil, and Orouniyeh (Urmia), as well as Kerman and Esfahan in central Iran flocked to the streets to show their support for the protesters in Kurdish cities. These cities included Kermanshah, Paveh, Kamyaran, and Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini.

Besides this, another anti-government demonstrator was given the death penalty by a Tehran court, according to a report from the Tasnim news agency. Two individuals who took part in recent riots were given death sentences by the Tehran-based Revolutionary Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday. As per the Sputnik report, the first three anti-government demonstrators were given death sentences by Tehran courts on Wednesday.

In conjunction with the killing of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away in police custody after being arrested for wearing an "improper" headscarf, large-scale protests broke out in Iran in mid-September.

Meanwhile, an Iranian community in Washington, DC assembled outside the White House on Saturday night to condemn the Iranian regime in the midst of the deadly crackdown on rallies in Tehran. According to Iran News International, the enraged protesters organised a demonstration outside US President Joe Biden's residence to demand quick intervention to stop the bloody crackdown on citizens in the city of Mahabad in northwest Iran.



According to another report, Iranian communities in Los Angeles staged a demonstration. On Saturday, tens of thousands of Iranians convened on Hollywood Boulevard to urge the Biden administration to stop praising the Islamic Republic. It was also revealed that the demonstrators chanted anti-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and regime change.

