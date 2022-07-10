US State Secy Blinken To Visit Japan To Offer Condolences Over Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's Demise

The United States will send its top diplomat to Japan's Tokyo following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. According to the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a brief condolence visit to Japan on Monday, July 11. As per the department, Blinken is scheduled to meet with senior Japanese officials after landing in Tokyo and will pay his respect to the veteran leader before returning to Washington.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials." "The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger," he added.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who was a great friend of the United States and whose leadership took the U.S.-Japan alliance to new heights. We share our deepest condolences with his family and the people of Japan. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 8, 2022

Notably, the US State Secretary landed in Thailand on Saturday following his visit to Indonesia where he attended a Group of 20 nations’ foreign ministers meeting in Bali. The news of the assassination of stalwart leader Abe came in the midst of the G-20 Summit on Friday. Blinken, while denouncing the killing of Abe, termed the brutal murder a “tragedy” for the world and lauded his vision for the nation. "Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader, a statesman, someone of truly global stature," he told reporters and added that Abe’s death had shaken the G-20 meeting.

Blinken calls friendship between Japanese and American people 'unshakable'

Calling Abe a visionary leader, Blinken noted that the relationship between the US and Japan has reached a new height and added that the friendship between the Japanese and American people is likewise "unshakable". "The alliance between Japan and the United States has been a cornerstone of our foreign policy for decades and as I said yesterday, Prime Minister Abe really brought that partnership to new heights," Blinken said.

It is worth mentioning Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe was killed during a speech in the western city of Nara while campaigning for Sunday's upper house election. Though police arrested gunman Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a resident of Nara, at the scene, state media, NHK News claimed Police officers on duty at the venue didn't recognise a suspicious man in the crowd until hearing the first gunshot.

