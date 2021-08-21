US 'superwoman' Flies To Qatar To Rescue 10 Female Members Of Afghan Robotics Team

As the Taliban seized several parts of Afghanistan, lakhs of civilians have been living in a state of fear of being brutally killed or tortured by the extremist group. Though the Taliban assured the Afghans, especially women, of equal rights in education and government jobs, it is still hard to believe in their verse. This can be assumed after watching a video in which desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban at Kabul airport went viral on several social media platforms. In order to safeguard a few of the women who were eagerly waiting for their turn to flee from the war-torn country, a 60-year-old woman, hailing from the USA, who is now popular as 'superwoman', gone out of her way to rescue 10 Afghan girls.

Have a look at the post:

How single lady saved whole Afghan robotics team

According to the reports, Allyson Reneau, a public figure and mom of 11, had met a Robotics team in Afghanistan back in 2019 during the 'Humans to Mars' conference. Reneau, who was a member of the board, had interacted with the 10 Afghan girls during the conference. After the Taliban captured the country, she posted a two-year-old photograph with the caption: "Usually don’t like to ask for help, but please pray for these Afghan girls. I can’t say much more, but they are in need of a miracle right now." According to her Instagram post, at first, she tried to take the help of the US government, but it won't work. Later, taking the toughest route, she flew down to Qatar where her former roommate worked at the country's US embassy and luckily, this time the plan has worked. "Ten of the Afghan Girls were evacuated yesterday and taken to a secure place out of Afghanistan," read the updated post of the 'superwoman'.

Have a look at the updated post:

"There is still second group of young ladies needing evacuation"

She said that the heroic and valiant effort by the US Embassy in the Middle East and others she can’t mention in the post tirelessly reach out to Afghan girls. "BUT! There is still a second group of young ladies needing evacuation—and the window is closing. Everything turned around when you all prayed on Monday. Please don’t stop now. You might wonder why I am not rescuing Americans. These are the only people I know in Afghanistan. I just decided to take any action I could to save a few. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing!!" read the updated post of the 60-year-old woman. Meanwhile, the post, which is now viral on Instagram, has won the accolades of hundreds of netizens. "You are a Hero," read the comment of a user. "We are so proud of you, Ally," read another comment.

