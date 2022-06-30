US, Taliban To Hold Talks On Frozen Afghan Funds Release In Aftermath Of Deadly Earthquake

As the devastating earthquake killed over 1,000 people and injured more than 1,500 last week amid the worst economic crisis, a delegation led by the Taliban's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for Qatar on Wednesday to meet the US officials in order to discuss the release of the frozen Afghan funds worth $9 billion. According to a report by Khaama Press, the delegation will meet the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and officials from the Treasury Department, Thomas West in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

Though this will be the first meeting of the US officials with the Taliban since the West pushed Muttaqi to lift restrictions on girl students', sources to The Washington Post claimed that the US President Joe Biden-led administration already initiated a mechanism that would provide Kabul access to the monetary reserves of the central bank. Notably, the US has frozen the assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities after they ousted the democratically elected government and took charge of the war-torn nation. Since then, the Taliban have been demanding to release the frozen central bank assets. However, every time the US denied access to the funds.

Amid the gloomy situation, a magnitude of 6.1 hit the already ruined country, resulting in the killing of more than 1,000 people last week. Subsequently, the Biden administration said that they would provide nearly $55 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the devastating tremor. It said that the funds will be used to deliver the essential food items, clothing, cooking utensils, blankets, jerry cans, and sanitation supplies to prevent waterborne diseases in the disaster-hit areas. "The United States has an enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan, and we welcome and encourage support from our international partners in this time of great need," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on June 28.

Taliban urge the international community to support humanitarian assistance

Notably, the country has been witnessing the worst ever humanitarian crisis since the democratically elected left the country, providing space for the Taliban to rule the country. The deadly earthquake — the latest to convulse Kabul after decades of war, hunger, poverty and an economic crash — has become a test of the Taliban's capacity to govern and the international community's desire to help.

When the Taliban seized power in Kabul as the US and its NATO allies were withdrawing their forces last August, foreign aid stopped practically overnight. World governments piled on sanctions, stopped bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan's currency reserves, refuting to recognise the Taliban government, asking it to allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights.

The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing limitations on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s, triggering Western backlash.

Knowing their limitations, the Taliban have urged for foreign aid. The United Nations and other aid agencies in the nation that have tried to keep Kabul from the brink of starvation have swung into action.



