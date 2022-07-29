US Terms Attacks On UN Peacekeepers & Facilities In Congo As Contrary To International Law

On Thursday, the United States termed that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers and facilities as "illegal" under international law and commended the Congolese government's efforts to conduct an investigation on such attacks. According to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, “The United States underscores that attacks against UN personnel and facilities are contrary to international law. Freedom of expression, including peaceful protest, must be allowed, but not violence.”

These remarks of Price came after a Moroccan and India's two BSF officials who were part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission were killed in Congo.

Price further stated that the United States has extended its condolences and sincere sympathies to the families, friends, and coworkers of those who died, as well as to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or MONUSCO and to the UN, as per the statement. He also claimed that MONUSCO is crucial in promoting peace and security, safeguarding citizens, and facilitating the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Price highlighted that there had been protests against MONUSCO in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last four days. “A number of these protests have turned violent, resulting in the unacceptable and tragic deaths of UN peacekeepers and UN police officers and Congolese protesters," he added.

The US official further informed that Washington has urged the national and local authorities in the DRC to secure the safety of MONUSCO facilities and staff as well as the right of demonstrators to peacefully voice their opinions. He added that the US has welcomed the DRC government's dedication to looking into these incidents and prosecuting those accountable, as per the statement.

UN chief condemns the attack on peacekeepers

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres had denounced the attack on peacekeepers working in MONUSCO which took place during violent protests on Tuesday at the mission's base, as per a UN News report. In a statement released on Wednesday night, Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq noted that the UN chief has expressed his "deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the Government and the people of India and of Morocco".

According to the UN News report, Guterres sends his best wishes for the injured peacekeeper's quick recovery.

During the second day of the demonstrations that started on Monday in the unrest-ridden North Kivu region, nearly 15 people were killed, as per media reports. Protesters charged the UN with not doing enough to halt an increase in deadly attacks by armed groups, some of which have been active in the region for decades.

In addition to this, as per the UN refugee agency UNHCR, millions of people have been displaced by conflict in recent years, with 97 civilians killed just last month in attacks throughout eastern DRC that included kidnappings, looting, and home fires.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that India has been an active member of the PBC and is one of the top T/PCCs (Troop/Police Contributing Countries) to UN peacekeeping missions. Support for national ownership and member states' developmental objectives forms the core of India's basic approach to peacebuilding initiatives.

