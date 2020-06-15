US: Thousands gather in front of Brooklyn Museum to say 'Black Trans Lives Matter'

Thousands of people gathered in front of Brooklyn Museum, New York on June 14 to protest against discrimination and atrocities faced by Black Transgender people. The massive rally that came in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests saw people, clad in white, descending to streets and calling for equality for the black LGBTQ community.

According to reports, this rally was triggered by the death of two trans black woman, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Riah Milton who were reported dead within 24 hours of each other. The movement demanded justice for them along with others who died due to police brutality and other society.

'Pro coronavirus rally'

Photographs and video clips of the demonstrations, which came almost midway in the pride month. Have now taken the internet by storm. Netizens have also taken the opportunity to dish out comments and express their support for the cause. However, there were many who questioned the mass gathering amid the pandemic.

Brooklyn showing OUT for Black trans lives. #BROOKLYNLIBERATION pic.twitter.com/Ogsy49uooj — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) June 14, 2020

NYC said BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER. Happening right now. TONY MCDADE. NINA POP. DOMINIQUE FELLS. RIAH MILTON. SAY THEIR NAMES. #BROOKLYNLIBERATION pic.twitter.com/nPXuRABkf3 — amaterasu (@fauxsrh) June 14, 2020

Seems like a pro-coronavirus march to me. Gonna have more lockdown soon — Mr Right (@Mr_Right_One) June 14, 2020

This rocks and happy to see so many good citizens with masks on. Caring for people all around. Nice! — BAKED MOM (@mombakes420) June 14, 2020

Beautiful, powerful rally for trans lives. As Melania Brown, the sister of Layleen Polanco, said, “It’s an obligation to stand up & fight for one another.” #BrooklynLiberation pic.twitter.com/xgoALt5eHz — Steph De Luca (@stephanideluca) June 15, 2020

This comes as, in Los Angeles, scores of people took to streets for an anti-racism demonstration on June 14. The protest and rally also gave black LGBTQ people an opportunity to speak out for justice and fair treatment. "All Black Lives Matter" was painted in a rainbow of colors along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard as a statement of solidarity.People all over the world have been protesting against racism since George Floyd's death on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Image credits: Twitter/ mynameisjro