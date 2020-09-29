US' Threat To Shut Baghdad Embassy Raises Fear Of Iraq Turning Into Battleground: Report

After the United States signalled that it could close its diplomatic mission in Bagdad, Iraqis fear that the step could turn their country into a battle zone, Iraqi and US officials said on September 28. Amid the tensions between the two nations, it is believed that any move by Washington to reduce diplomatic presence in a country where it has nearly 5,000 troops would be widely seen in the region as an escalation of its confrontation with the US. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about diplomatic discussions, said that that the step, in turn, could open the possibility of military action.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sent a letter of warning to Iraqi President Barham Salih threatening to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad. The letter warned that the US will “liquidate” those responsible for attacking American interests in Iraq.

The US also threatened to withhold aid to Iraq from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, besides sanctions, once the US Embassy is closed. If the Trump administration moves forward with the plan, closing the embassy in Baghdad is expected to take 90 days, a window that would allow Washington to reconsider the decision.

While populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who commands a following of millions of Iraqis, pleaded for groups to avoid the aggravation that turns Iraq into a battleground, one of the two Western diplomats said that the Trump administration did not ‘want to be limited in their options’ to weaken Iran or pro-Iranian militants in Iraq. When asked whether he expected the US to respond with economic or military measures, the western official replied saying ‘strikes’.

Tensions between US-Iraq

The tensions escalated between the US and Iraq in January following a drone strike near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soon after the incident, the furious Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution to oust all US-led coalition forces from the country.

Iran further launched a counter-attack avenge Gen. Soleimani's death. A ballistic missile attack on January 8 from Iran resulted in severe injuries to more than 100 American troops. The rocket attacks by militants have killed two US servicemen, a Briton and several members of Iraq’s security forces this year.

Earlier this month, Washington announced that it would reduce its force level from more than 5,000 to about 3,000 in Iraq by the end of the month. It is said that the US pullout could set PM Kadhimi back in his fight against the militias.

